4,200 foreign staff working here in 2020 were from MNCs abroad

There were 4,200 intra-corporate transferees working in Singapore last year, a number that has remained consistently small, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng told Parliament yesterday.

About 500 of these foreign employees brought in from the overseas offices of multinational corporations (MNCs) are from India. This is out of 177,000 Employment Pass (EP) holders in Singapore, he added.

Intra-corporate transferees are overseas employees at an MNC who have worked for at least a year in the company, before being posted to a branch or subsidiary in Singapore.

Companies that want to fill a role with an intra-corporate transferee are exempted from the Fair Consideration Framework requirement that requires firms to advertise jobs on MyCareersFuture.sg before submitting EP and S Pass applications.

But the transferees still have to meet the prevailing work pass criteria before they can work here.

Dr Tan said: "None of our FTAs, including the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca), gives intra-corporate transferees unfettered access to our labour market." Such employees are subject to additional checks on their seniority, employment history and work experience, among others.

And if they qualify to bring in dependants, they can work here only if they qualify for a work pass on their own merits, he said.

Intra-corporate transferees are a common feature of FTAs globally to allow for the movement of professionals for short periods to set up offices or for ad hoc projects, for instance.

"The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has made Indian nationals coming in through Ceca a focus of contention. I am afraid the PSP has been barking up the wrong tree," said Dr Tan.

"The number of intra-corporate transferees coming in under our FTAs, and in particular Ceca, is very small relative to our total number of EPs. I suggest we set aside this red herring and move on to the heart of the matter."

The minister added that there is no such category as "professional visas" which PSP MPs had asked about. He said all 127 categories of professionals under Ceca currently come in under the regular work pass framework.

He said the heart of the matter is really how Singapore can remain open to global talent to create opportunities for Singaporeans, while managing the social repercussions that come with it.

He noted how the economy has grown from a gross domestic product of $20 billion at the start of the 1970s to $454 billion today.

Foreign workers comprise a third of Singapore's workforce.

More than 2.3 million locals are employed, and the resident unemployment rate is 4.1 per cent, half of what it was in 1970.

"Singaporeans are pragmatic, and understand that we need to remain open to global talent. However, they also face real challenges," he said. He noted Singaporeans are worried the growth in EP holders has come at the expense of locals, and concerned about discrimination against local job seekers and workers.

"I am not suggesting that all of our approaches are perfect," he said. "We will continue to refine them in the light of experience, always with a focused view to having a system that can deliver good jobs, livelihoods and a thriving economy for Singaporeans."