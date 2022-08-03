3-pronged plan to tackle temperatures that may rise to 40 deg C by 2045

By 2045, temperatures in Singapore could hit 40 deg C on some days due to a warming planet, compounded by the urban environment releasing trapped heat from buildings, roads and vehicles.

But the Republic is bracing itself for rising temperatures in three ways: further understanding how intense heat will impact the country and its people, reviewing efforts to strengthen people's resilience to heat, and coming up with effective cooling strategies.

These three prongs were laid out by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu in Parliament yesterday, in response to questions about how Singapore is preparing for rising temperatures.

Ms Fu said that while the country does not experience the extreme temperatures felt by temperate regions, it is affected by climate phenomena, such as El Nino, that are likely to be worsened by climate change.

El Nino is an abnormal warming of sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean.

It typically causes drier and warmer conditions across South-east Asia.

The National Environment Agency's Centre for Climate Research Singapore has been working to localise global climate projections, which are being reviewed and will be updated in the third national climate change study next year.

Researchers are also studying the factors that contribute to urban heat and testing cooling strategies, which include planting more greenery in urban areas and using cooling materials and paint on buildings.

The need to adapt to a warmer world has become more urgent, given the pace of climate change globally.

April and May this year saw some of the highest temperatures recorded in Singapore.

The second-highest temperature on record here was 36.8 deg C in Admiralty on April 1.

Globally, record heatwaves have baked India, Pakistan and Europe, killing thousands and sparking wildfires.

Ms Fu said: "Although Singapore has so far not faced heat crises on the same scale as other countries, it would not be possible to avoid the rise in temperatures due to global warming."

She outlined how scientists here are building a digital model to simulate Singapore's urban climate - to find out how heat affects different parts of the country and to identify cost-effective heat mitigation methods.

Workers' Party MP He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) and Nominated MP Koh Lian Pin had asked about the measures being taken to reduce heat stress among vulnerable groups, including the elderly and lower-income groups, and whether workplace guidelines on managing heat stress were regularly updated.

In response, Ms Fu said the Health Ministry and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment are studying how heat stress could affect the population, including at-risk outdoor workers.

They include inter-agency work groups to study how intense heat will affect people's health.

Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) also asked if Singapore's climate mitigation planning will consider low-probability, high-damage climate impacts. They include extreme sea-level rises caused by the sudden collapse of major ice sheets.

Ms Fu said Singapore is constantly in discussion with scientists here and abroad on low-probability, high-impact climate events.

"While our long-term planning does not have these impact events in mind, we are always, constantly looking for inputs, and they will always shape our planning parameters," she added.