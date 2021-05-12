$250 million in wrongly paid-out Jobs Support grants has been returned

Efforts are under way to recover the $370 million in erroneously paid-out wage support grants last year, with some $250 million returned so far, said Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing on Monday.

In a written reply to parliamentary questions, Mr Chan also said the Government had secured a commitment from companies to return another $83 million.

Altogether, this comes up to 90 per cent of the total amount that was mistakenly paid out last year to some 5,400 companies as part of the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) to help tide them over the pandemic.

The Government is working to recover the remaining $37 million from the companies.

The error, which came about after the duration used to determine the payouts was wrongly computed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), also resulted in an excess of $1.2 million being paid to 360 companies in foreign worker levy waivers and rebates.

Responding to questions from Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) and Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, Mr Chan said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) will offset the sum to be repaid against future JSS payouts. Companies with outstanding sums to pay back after this will be informed and will be allowed to pay through instalments if needed.

The mean amount paid in excess to the firms was $69,000, and the median amount was $3,300. None of the affected firms has been wound up to date, said the minister.

The JSS provides subsidies for wage costs based on sectors. During the circuit breaker from April to June last year, all companies were entitled to the highest tier of subsidies, with payouts based on how long they had to remain shut.

Wrong dates were used to determine this duration for some firms in the construction, marine and process sectors. As the companies' start date for projects was used, instead of the date they reopened, their subcontractors, clients and other partners were also affected, said MTI and the Finance and Manpower ministries when announcing the mistake on April 8.

Separately, Ms Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC) and Ms He asked what measures there were to ensure that government schemes, especially the Covid-19 schemes, are disbursed accurately.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat replied that clear guidelines and measures are in place to ensure grants are paid accurately and on time to the correct beneficiaries. The Auditor-General's Office also conducts regular audits on grant disbursements, he said.

On the JSS error, he said MTI had run sampling checks on the data it compiled, but these did not pick up the error. The total number of firms affected make up 4 per cent of all JSS beneficiary firms.

In end-November, Iras detected the anomalies when performing independent audits to compare the amount of JSS disbursed against past payout quantums. Measures have been taken to put in additional checks and steps to ensure similar errors do not occur, and an external auditor has checked and verified the reopening dates.

Mr Heng noted Singapore had to impose the circuit breaker quite suddenly to curb Covid-19, and public officers had worked hard to disburse the JSS grants quickly to businesses facing tremendous pressure.

He added that the work to manage 1.8 million reopening applications had to be done manually, as an enterprise IT system could not be built at such short notice.

"Unfortunately, mistakes were made in the process, resulting in the overpayments," he said.

"Nevertheless, our existing processes and checks enabled us to detect the lapse. Once detected, the agencies acted responsibly to put things right, and were upfront and transparent about what happened. We have learnt from this incident and will spare no effort to strengthen our processes, and to ensure that similar issues do not arise."