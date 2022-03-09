$220m in funding for sustainability research initiatives

Around $220 million is being pumped into national research initiatives focusing on sustainability, in areas such as water technologies and projects that can squeeze value from waste, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu told Parliament.

More than one-third, or $80 million, will go towards research projects that look at how resources can be recovered from Singapore's key waste streams - plastics, electronic waste and food, said Ms Fu. "It will support the development of useful and safe applications for treated waste residue and low-carbon waste treatment options," she said yesterday.

The initiative adds to the earlier Closing the Waste Loop programme, which was awarded $45 million in funding in 2017. Fifteen research and development (R&D) projects have been funded by the National Environment Agency under the previous programme, with seven drawing commercial interest.

For instance, Republic Polytechnic has, with building materials provider EnGro Corporation, formulated a technique to treat incineration bottom ash for use as construction material. This could enable the ash to be diverted from Semakau Landfill, prolonging the facility's lifespan, she said. Semakau is the country's only such facility and its lifespan has already been shortened from the projected 2045 to 2035. Under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, the Republic wants to reduce waste sent to Semakau per capita daily by 20 per cent by 2026, with the goal of a 30 per cent reduction by 2030.

Another $87 million will go towards water technology research, such as how to make the energy-intensive process of desalination more efficient, or how used water can be better treated.

This will support the Nanyang Environment and Water Research Institute and the Separation Technologies Applied Research and Translation Centre.

In 2023, a desalination integrated validation plant will be commissioned to trial promising technologies to reduce the energy consumption of desalination to less than 2 kilowatt-hour per cubic metre of water.

Traditional desalination technology typically uses about 3.5kWh per cubic metre of water.

Rounding up the $220 million figure is $51 million in funding from the National Research Foundation for water research announced last year. It focuses on extracting chemicals for water treatment and studying the impact of climate change on water quality here.

Ms Fu said that research and innovation will also be an engine for green growth, spurring private sector R&D, job creation and technological spin-offs in the water industry and adjacent sectors.