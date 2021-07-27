202 police operations against errant nightlife outlets since Oct: Minister

The authorities have conducted continuous enforcement against unlicensed nightlife operators and outlets that pivoted to selling food and drinks since last October when the pivot was allowed, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said yesterday.

Mr Shanmugam said in Parliament that from October last year to this month, the police had conducted 202 operations against KTV outlets that had pivoted, or were operating illegally.

This meant an average of one police operation was conducted each day during this period.

"So this should put to rest any questions about enforcement actions by the police: one operation, every day," he said.

A Covid-19 cluster linked to KTV outlets, uncovered on July 12 and which has grown to more than 230 cases, has been linked to an outbreak at Jurong Fishery Port.

With more than 790 infections as at Sunday, the fishery port cluster is now Singapore's largest community cluster.

It led to the Government reverting last week to a set of tougher curbs that have affected many businesses, including those in the nightlife industry.

Asked by Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh if this was a heightened enforcement regimen, Mr Shanmugam replied: "We can assume that if there was one enforcement action per day, it's quite intense... This is quite apart from what safe distancing ambassadors and so on do."

Such police operations led to the detection of 58 infringements under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control Act, 595 breaches of Covid-19 safe management measures and 142 arrests for offences under various related laws, including the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act and Immigration Act, said Mr Shanmugam.

Enforcement was also carried out over 20 weekends and at every festive occasion, with about 400 food and beverage (F&B) outlets inspected each time.

About 100 of these outlets, including 40 pivoted ones, have been ordered to close. As at last Friday, the Singapore Food Agency has permanently revoked the food licences of seven pivoted outlets.

Enforcement against errant nightlife outlets

Mr Shanmugam acknowledged that the pandemic had badly affected an estimated 10,000 local workers in the nightlife industry, and that the Government's response had been to consider appeals and suggestions from stakeholders and weigh the risks.

"Most people will accept it will be wrong to treat all the 430-odd businesses - KTV operators, pubs, bars who want to change to provide F&B - automatically as crooks," he said. "Yes, the Government does know that there are some... with dodgy reputations.

"For some, if you look at their premises - darkened rooms, not the most optimal for dining - it appears commonsensical to say this is dodgy and doubtful."

But it is not so straightforward in law, he said. Agencies would have to consult the Attorney-General's Chambers on whether they can reject an operator's application if they think it might be dodgy, even if it undertakes to comply with the conditions.

Once these issues are assessed, the Government will decide on whether reopening can be allowed for pivoted nightlife outlets, which have had their operations suspended since July 16.

"I will also say realistically, the people who are going to cheat, going to do illegal things, will do them anyway... regardless of whether we allow the change to F&B," said Mr Shanmugam.

He was later asked by Ms Tin Pei Ling (MacPherson) if there was a risk that shining a spotlight on pivoted KTV outlets would drive these vice activities further underground. Mr Shanmugam said this was precisely the issue, and if the authorities had disallowed the pivot, it would have made enforcement even more difficult.

Singapore's approach has never been to make prostitution illegal, because countries have tried for centuries and failed, he noted. Instead, it adopts a practical approach, in this instance focusing on those who operate illegally, and on their patrons.

"There is money to be made in making available these services, and there will always be people (offering them) because there is a huge demand, regardless of the rules," he said.

The authorities just have to keep at it, he said. "This is not going to stop. It's just a question of whether (there are) more or less of these activities."

He also stressed, as Health Minister Ong Ye Kung did in a separate ministerial statement yesterday, that the KTV cluster alone would not have triggered the latest round of tightened restrictions.

The fishery port cluster, which has spread through markets and hawkers into the wider community, is the reason, said Mr Shanmugam. "Some are under the misimpression that the virus went from the KTVs to the fishery port; the evidence we have doesn't suggest that," he said. "The virus seems to have come from the region to our port."