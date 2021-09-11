20 years after 9/11, community vigilance against extremism even more important now: Teo Chee Hean

Singapore's best defence against terrorism and radicalisation continues to be a complementary approach taking in both security and community responses.
SINGAPORE - Twenty years ago, the threat of radicalised individuals mainly took the form of young and middle-aged men in organised groups. Today, the danger also comes from self-radicalised lone wolves - including teenagers and women - who wield everyday instruments as weapons to carry out attacks on their own.

The key difference between 2001 and 2021? The Internet, which has sped up and extended the reach of radicalisation, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, in an interview with The Straits Times to mark two decades since the Sept 11, 2001 attacks.

