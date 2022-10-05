$1b to set up plan for personal GPs to keep S'poreans healthy

Singapore is preparing to roll out its new healthcare strategy, aimed at preventing illnesses, by spending more than $1 billion over the next three or four years on set-up costs such as new IT systems and support for general practitioner (GP) clinics.

It will also spend an estimated $400 million a year on recurrent costs for the Healthier SG scheme, which includes annual health screenings for residents, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Tuesday.

"We spend about 6 per cent of our healthcare budget on preventive care annually, such as to fund HPB," he said, referring to the Health Promotion Board.

"With Healthier SG in the coming few years, we will and we want to grow this - perhaps to double the share of total healthcare expenditure," he added.

The main aim is to reduce the burden of disease and the suffering of people and their loved ones, he said at the start of the debate on the White Paper on Healthier SG, which outlines a major shift in the healthcare system.

The initiative seeks to shift the gravity of care from the hospitals to the community.

The idea is to get residents to build a long-term relationship with one family doctor, who will help them to take charge of their own health and wellness.

The move will take time to bear results and, with an ageing population, the rise in healthcare spending can perhaps be slowed, but not reversed, Mr Ong said.

Singapore's total healthcare spending could rise by up to threefold in the coming 10 years to about $60 billion a year by 2030, from about $22 billion a year at present, he noted.

"If this national medical bill, instead of tripling, doubles in 10 years - we would have saved much more than what we are planning to spend on preventive care," he said.

"At the heart of Healthier SG is a philosophy of how we choose to live our lives," said Mr Ong, adding that some discipline can avert suffering later.

Under Healthier SG, once residents sign up with a family doctor, the Government will fully fund the annual check-ups and nationally recommended health screenings and vaccinations for residents for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, hypertension and common cancers.

Those using MediSave to treat chronic illnesses will no longer be required to co-pay 15 per cent of the bill using cash, and can fully use their MediSave. Subsidies for common chronic disease drugs at private GPs will also be enhanced.

For this to happen, the support of family doctors is key. The scheme will seek to enlarge their client pool through enrolment for preventive and chronic care consultations.

The GPs will be paid an annual standard fee for each enrolled patient and for ensuring that they adhere to their health plans. This is over and above subsidies for health screening and medication.

GPs already assist the healthcare clusters in managing complex chronic patients and get a "Care Plus" service fee payment of $100 per patient.

"Healthier SG will broaden such schemes to cover preventive care for large segments of the population," said Mr Ong.

The fees from Healthier SG could become a significant component of a GP's annual revenue, comprising perhaps a quarter to one-third of it, he added.

On Tuesday, 18 MPs joined the debate, which will continue on Wednesday.

Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC) highlighted the need to look into the challenges faced by patients who are not digitally savvy as well as those with serious long-term illnesses.

Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) asked if the barriers for foreign-trained Singaporean doctors to come home to practise can be lowered.