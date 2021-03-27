$135 million in S&CC rebates for 950,000 households

About 950,000 Singaporean Housing Board households will receive $135 million in service and conservancy charges (S&CC) rebates from next month to March next year.

This is part of the $900 million Household Support Package announced in this year's Budget, to provide additional support to families during this period of uncertainty, said the Ministry of Finance in a statement yesterday.

The Household Support Package helps families with their household expenses, with lower-to middle-income families receiving more. It includes vouchers that each household can use to defray expenses and support local businesses, as well as S&CC rebates and goods and services tax (GST) vouchers.

Eligible Singaporean households will get between 11/2 months and 31/2 months of S&CC rebates during this fiscal year, depending on their flat type.

They will be notified through letters by April 1, and receive their quarterly S&CC rebates automatically in April, July and October this year and January next year.

The rebates will be credited directly into households' S&CC accounts managed by their respective town councils. Households do not need to take any action.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat wrote that Covid-19 has affected many Singaporeans.

"At this year's Budget, I announced how we will continue to provide targeted support for families through the Household Support Package," he said.

"When I go on my regular walkabouts, residents share with me that the various measures in the Household Support Package will go some way to help them in these difficult times.

"By helping all families through this crisis, we can emerge stronger from Covid-19."

Residents can check their household's S&CC rebate eligibility online at the My HDBPage portal at www.hdb.gov.sg with their Singpass. Those with queries on rebate eligibility can submit them at this portal.

Those with specific queries on their household's S&CC payment or account status can contact their respective town councils.

One resident who appreciates the support is Madam Vijya Lashmi Appasamy, 59, who had been working at a recruitment agency for around nine years before she was retrenched last March. Madam Vijya, who lives alone in a four-room flat, will get 21/2 months of S&CC rebates and $475 in GST vouchers.

"The rebates will help me get by as my income has been very low," she said. She earns around $1,300 a month as an office cleaner - about half of her previous salary.

• Additional reporting by Ang Qing