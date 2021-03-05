130ha of new parks for S'pore in next six years

Singaporeans can look forward to 130ha of new parks over the next six years as part of a wider effort to make Singapore's urban environment more green and sustainable.

Besides new parks, there will be more focus on creating energy-efficient buildings.

Sustainability-related research and development efforts will also be ramped up as part of a long-term strategy to build a more liveable city, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said yesterday, during a debate on the Government's sustainability plans.

"Given our tight land constraints, we must find innovative ways to weave nature into our urban fabric more intensely.

"And even as we face developmental pressures, we must strive to protect our most ecologically important areas," he said.

To intensify the greenery in the urban areas, around 1,000ha of green spaces will be added across the island over the next 10 to 15 years, as set out in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Master Plan 2019, Mr Lee said in response to Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC), who had asked for an update on these efforts.

This includes 130ha of new parks and the redevelopment of another 170ha of existing parks over the next six years. These parks will feature more lush vegetation and natural landscapes.

By end-2026, there will be more than 300ha of such parks - almost four times the size of the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Singapore will also set aside 50 per cent more land for nature parks, providing some 200ha of new nature parks by 2030, said Mr Lee.

The park connector network will also be expanded in tandem with new recreational routes across the island to form 500km by 2030.

Strengthening Singapore's ecological connectivity remains a priority, Mr Lee said in response to points raised by Ms Nadia and Nominated MP Koh Lian Pin.

He noted that the Ministry of National Development is working on a more comprehensive picture of the island's ecosystem and connectivity of green and blue spaces.

"(This is) so that we can better consider how specific sites connect to our nature cores, buffers and corridors."

Mr Lee also unveiled the fourth edition of the Singapore Green Building Masterplan, with three key targets to be fulfilled by 2030.

First, 80 per cent of all buil-dings by gross floor area (GFA) will be greened - up from the current 43 per cent.

Second, 80 per cent of all new developments by GFA will be classified as super low energy buildings.

These buildings will achieve at least 60 per cent improvement in energy efficiency compared with 2005 levels.

Third, best-in-class green buildings will see an 80 per cent improvement in energy efficiency compared with 2005 levels.

Housing Board towns are also on track to be greener under the HDB Green Towns Programme. The 10-year plan to cool HDB towns, reduce energy consumption and recycle rainwater was announced in last year's Budget debate.

More than 5,700 HDB blocks are on track to be installed with solar panels in the next two to three years, said Mr Lee.

Urban farming tenders at nine HDB multi-storey carparks have also been awarded, with more in the works.

Eco-friendly mixed-used districts, such as the upcoming Jurong Lake District, will function as demonstration projects and also serve as a testing ground for innovative urban solutions.

To this end, R&D is a vital part of the long-term strategy for urban sustainability, said Mr Lee.

The Cities of Tomorrow R&D Programme, a multi-agency effort launched in 2017 to identify challenges that cities face and develop solutions, will extend its efforts for another five years.

For instance, HDB and the National University of Singapore are exploring urban designs that harness solar heat to help create natural drafts to cool the environment, to minimise the use of air-conditioning in homes.

Mr Lee said: "Sustainability is a marathon which we cannot run alone. We must be in it for the long haul."