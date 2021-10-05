0.5% of those who took mRNA jabs infected with Covid-19

Around 0.5 per cent of those who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been infected with Covid-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Such data on "breakthrough infections" - or those who get infected even after being vaccinated - is not yet available for those who received the Sinovac shot.

This is because the number of people who have been given this vaccine is low, at less than 2 per cent of the population, Mr Ong said.

"(This means) we do not yet have meaningful data to gauge its effectiveness," he told Parliament.

But international data from countries such as Chile showed breakthrough infections are not uncommon among individuals vaccinated with Sinovac, similar to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

"But (the Sinovac vaccine) does accord protection against severe illnesses," said Mr Ong.

In Singapore, data has shown that the two mRNA vaccines are about 40 per cent effective at preventing a person from being infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

But many studies have put mRNA vaccine efficacy against severe illness from the Delta variant in the 64 per cent to 88 per cent range, The Straits Times reported earlier.

Mr Ong also gave an update on the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme, saying that about 550,000 individuals have been invited to take the booster jabs.

Of these, 350,000 have done so or booked an appointment. About 240,000 people have completed their jabs, he added.

He said that individuals eligible for boosters will include those aged 50 and above, and all who are immunocompromised.

The Expert Committee continues to review international data to assess the efficacy and safety of booster shots for younger groups, as well as those exposed to higher-risk environments, such as healthcare and front-line workers, Mr Ong said.

He added: "In time, we will also be inviting eligible individuals who have taken the Sinovac or SinoPharm vaccine, or other World Health Organisation Emergency Use Listing vaccines, to take their mRNA booster shots. However, most of them are not due yet."

Audrey Tan​