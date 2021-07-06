Policy remains critical, says minister

National Development Minister Desmond Lee said in Parliament yesterday that the Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) remains critical because so much of people's lives revolve around homes and neighbourhoods.

He gave figures that nearly one in three Housing Board blocks and 14 per cent of neighbourhoods have reached ethnic quota limits.

Without the EIP, he added, different ethnic groups would concentrate in certain neighbourhoods.

He noted that racial segregation is well-advanced in other countries, with wealthier ethnicities congregating in expensive, gentrified precincts.