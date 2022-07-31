Policies to spur wider use of digital tech a key to unlocking smart cities' potential: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - In Singapore, smart technologies that can adjust lighting and district cooling systems to optimise energy use and reduce the carbon footprint in Punggol Digital District have been implemented.

In the Netherlands, the Port of Rotterdam provides real-time data that shipping companies, agents, and terminal and other service providers can easily access through common digital platforms. This improves coordination and optimises port calls, enabling the port to remain fully operational throughout the pandemic and also to reduce its emissions.

These were examples cited by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Sunday (July 31) to bolster how the full potential of smart cities can be unlocked.

They show how the right policies can help digital technologies to be used more widely and to reach more people.

Speaking at the Mayors Forum at the World Cities Summit on Sunday, Mr Lee highlighted digitalisation and decarbonisation as the two major trends that cities have to keep on eye on.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital tools in many cities, building smart cities have to go beyond just the technologies alone, said Mr Lee, who is also Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration.

"It is also about how we integrate these technologies into our wider urban systems, across different users, and support them with the right plans and policies," he said.

A smart city is one in an urban setting that applies technology to enhance the benefits and diminish the shortcomings of urbanisation for its citizens.

However, digitalisation comes with risks, such as cyber security concerns, that have to be managed, Mr Lee said.

Cities also have to ensure that its citizens can keep up with the changes brought about by digitalisation.

The one-day forum, chaired by Mr Lee, was attended by 65 leaders from cities around the world. Seoul will host the 2023 Mayors Forum.

On Sunday, another highlight was the Young Leaders Symposium, which was attended by more than 80 participants from 15 cities, where topics such as long-term urban planning and climate change were discussed.

Held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, this year's edition of the World Cities Summit - themed Liveable And Sustainable Cities: Emerging Stronger - will end on Wednesday.

Decarbonisation also dominated the discussions at the forum on Sunday.

Referencing Singapore's commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by or around mid-century, Mr Lee said these ambitious plans will require Singapore to navigate the trade-offs between more substantial sustainability efforts and their potentially higher costs, among other things.

But in negotiating these trade-offs, it is possible to find win-win solutions and unlock new opportunities if cities take a people-centric approach to galvanise all to do their part, he said.

The Yokohama Eco School in Japan, for instance, draws on citizen participation to offer seminars, activities and projects that encourage eco-friendly lifestyles, he said.

"Ultimately, in digitalisation, decarbonisation and all other things that we do in our cities, we stand the greatest chance of success if we can bring our people together and work towards a common goal," he said.

"Because cities are not just about technology and infrastructure. Fundamentally, they are about our people," he added.