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Policewoman who helped in Nepal disaster relief among nearly 1,000 Home Team award recipients

Superintendent 1A Eileen Kan received the Singapore Police Service Overseas Service Medal on Nov 17 for serving in tough conditions outside the Republic.

SINGAPORE – With more than 15 years of experience in overseas peacekeeping missions, Eileen Kan remembers advice given to her by seniors for when things get tough: always expect the unexpected.

Superintendent 1A Kan of the Singapore Police Force joined the team in 2010 and was first deployed as a United Nations’ peacekeeping officer to Timor-Leste in 2011.

More recently, she was deployed to Nepal in September for more than two weeks to support disaster relief efforts at the request of the Nepali authorities. The disaster on Aug 26 killed about 1,500 people, and more than 5,000 are still missing, including nine Singaporeans.

The contingent comprised officers from the police, the Health Sciences Authority and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency.

Kan noted that operating in a disaster-stricken country involves having to react quickly, especially when there are limitations. This included mobilising a 35-member team to travel on short notice.

“I had two or three days to prepare, including planning flights, transporting logistics, accommodation, meals, and supplies. Contacting and de-conflicting with the authorities there was also another concern. But we all readily stepped forward to perform our roles.”

Kan provided leadership and operational support to the contingent, which worked closely with its Nepali counterparts on post-mortem examinations, fingerprint recording and identification.

The team also trained officers from the Nepal Police and Armed Police Force in drone operations, helping to strengthen Nepal’s longer-term disaster response capabilities.

She added that the team was also mentally prepared and had the skill set to conduct operations, but there were still challenges that could not be foreseen.

She said: “The sight and smell on the ground – these are not included in the routine training. The environment was very sad. The walls of a building had photos of missing and dead victims, and family members were crowding around to try and get information. That scene has stayed with me.”

Some challenges in previous missions include erratic weather conditions and being unable to find lodging, leaving Kan and her team to sleep at a church and in a car for a few nights.

Kan was among nearly 1,000 Home Team officers honoured for their outstanding efforts at Ngee Ann Polytechnic on Nov 17.

She received the Singapore Police Service Overseas Service Medal for serving in tough conditions outside the Republic, including in peacekeeping, restoring law and order, humanitarian aid and rescue efforts.

Nearly 1,000 Home Team officers were honoured for their outstanding efforts at Ngee Ann Polytechnic on Nov 17, with 570 receiving the Long Service Award. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam, who was the guest of honour at the event, said in a speech that as criminals around the world become more bold, law enforcement officers should be better protected in Singapore.

Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs, referred to a 2024 incident in Spain where a drug speedboat circled and rammed an inflatable police boat, killing two officers.

He said: “We must never let our officers be at risk in this way. Our officers, our police force, our Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), our enforcement systems, Home Team divisions, departments must always be better equipped than the criminals, and we must never let the criminal gangs get so bold, and we will not.”

He added that Singapore will never send its officers into situations where they know their lives are at risk.

Shanmugam cited other examples in Belgium and Sweden, noting that many of these incidents were in wealthy and developed countries.

Senior Minister K. Shanmugam said in a speech that as criminals around the world become more bold, law enforcement officers should be better protected in Singapore. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

He noted that Singapore is different because of its policies, philosophies, values and how it has put them into practice.

“Our legal framework is tough. Our enforcement framework is tough. Our system is corruption-free.”

But he said that if criminal gangs operated in Singapore, they would be organised, operate internationally, be very well resourced and ruthless, and be prepared to kill enforcement officers who got in their way.

“So the key is to never let them set foot (here),” he said.

According to the World Drug Report 2025, drug abuse has reached an all-time high. In 2023, an estimated 316 million people, or 6% of the global population aged between 15 and 64, had used drugs in the past 12 months.

On Aug 26, Shanmugam said efforts by Singapore to tackle the drug scourge would see the nation proposing an Asean joint statement to reaffirm its commitment towards a drug-free region.

He noted that Singapore’s tough line on drugs has prevented syndicates from establishing themselves in the Republic and kept the problem under control.

On Feb 10, CNB’s annual statistics showed that of the 1,165 new drug abusers arrested in 2025, half were below the age of 30. The number of new drug abusers arrested increased by 17% from 2024.