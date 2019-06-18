Policeman dies from gunshot wound in head

A 28-year-old regular police officer died from his injuries after he was found with a gunshot wound in his head at the Yishun North neighbourhood police centre (NPC) on Sunday night.

The police said in a statement yesterday that the male officer, a police sergeant, had reported for duty at 7.30pm on Sunday at the NPC at 31 Yishun Central and drew his service pistol from the armoury.

He was found alone with a gunshot wound in his head in the rest area of the NPC at around 9.30pm, the police said.

His service pistol was next to him.

He was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died at 10.26pm.

The Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the case as unnatural death.

No foul play is suspected, the police said, adding that they are assisting the officer's family.

