Police warn of phishing scam involving SMS with link to fake Singpass website

SINGAPORE - The police issued an advisory on Friday (March 18) warning the public of a phishing scam where an SMS is sent to trick people into clicking a link that takes them to a fake Singpass website.

Victims have received SMSes from unknown senders using numbers such as "73333", telling them that their Singpass account has expired before instructing them to access the embedded link to reactivate it, the police said.

The phishing link then led victims to a fake website that asked Singpass users to enter their login ID, password and two-factor authentication details.

The fake website looked similar to the official Singpass login webpage, but had a fake URL with multiple broken image links on the page, added the police.

The website has now been blocked after reports from Singpass users.

The police reminded members of the public to stay vigilant and take precautionary measures such as not clicking on unverified links from unknown senders, as Singpass does not send SMS with hyperlinks.

People should also check the website domain to make sure it is the official website before entering their Singpass ID and password. The official website for Singpass is singpass.gov.sg

They can also verify the message directly by calling the Singpass helpdesk on 6335-3533.

Those who suspect that they have fallen prey to phishing sites should reset their Singpass password at this website and check their Singpass transaction history for any suspicious activities.

They should also alert the police and submit details of the incident via this website.

Last month, the police warned about a similar scam involving Singpass where scammers would create fake surveys, claiming to be doing these on behalf of reputable companies.

They would ask the victims to scan a Singpass QR code with their Singpass app to retrieve their survey results so that they could receive their reward.

However, the Singpass QR code was a screenshot taken from a legitimate website, and by scanning the QR code and authorising the transactions without further checks, victims could give scammers access to online services.

Those who wish to provide any information related to such scams are also advised to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online.

For scam-related advice, they may also call the anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 or go to this website.