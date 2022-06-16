Police warn of new phishing scam involving cleaning service ads

A new phishing variant has emerged, with scammers installing malware on victims' phones to steal their banking credentials, the police have warned in an advisory on Tuesday.

In the scam, people would receive advertisements for cleaning services via social messaging platforms.

Victims would be told to make payment by downloading an app via a link sent to them after they have decided to engage the services. However, the app is believed to contain malware, a software that is designed to damage and gain unauthorised access to a system.

After installing it on their phones, the victims would be asked to make payment through legitimate banking sites using their online banking information.

The app would then be able to access their banking information and SMSes sent to their phones.

The police said victims realised they were scammed only when they discovered unauthorised transactions made from their bank accounts.

At least two people have fallen prey, with total losses amounting to at least $2,000 this month.

The police said members of the public should download files directly from official and verified sources to ensure they are free from malware or viruses.

They added that all mobile phones, computers and other devices should also be installed with updated anti-virus software and malware removal tools.

The devices' operating systems and apps should be regularly updated as well.

Those with information about such scams can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000.

They can also submit information online at https://www.police. gov.sg/iwitness

Those who need urgent police assistance can call 999.

For more information on scams, visit the Scam Alert website or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.

The public can join the "Spot the Signs. Stop the Crimes" anti-scam campaign on the website by signing up as an advocate to receive up-to-date messages and share these with family and friends.