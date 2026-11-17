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There have been reports of operators offering to help people secure large personal loans from banks.

SINGAPORE – Looking to get a bank loan and tempted by advertisements promising fast cash? The police are warning the public against unregulated loan consultancies, with one operator currently under investigation for suspected cheating offences.

In an advisory on Nov 17, the police said they have received reports of such operators approaching individuals, including those facing financial difficulties, with offers to help them secure large personal loans from banks.

In these cases, victims were instructed to declare inflated income figures and revise their Notices of Assessment to deceive financial institutions.

The loan consultancy operator would typically charge a percentage of the disbursed loan as a fee, said the police.

“Clients who engage in such services often find themselves saddled with high monthly loan instalments that they are unable to service, as well as inflated income tax obligations arising from the false income figures declared,” they said.

Some victims have also reported facing pressure tactics from the operators.

Those who have been approached by such operators or who may have already used their services are encouraged to lodge a police report.

Loan consultancy operators are unregulated. To avoid falling victim to crime, the public is advised to deal directly with licensed financial institutions listed on the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Financial Institutions Directory for loan inquiries.

The public should also never provide false or inflated income information to any government authority or financial institution, regardless of instructions from a third party.

They should also be careful of unsolicited offers to help secure loans beyond their means, whether via social media, online ads, flyers or other platforms.

Anyone approached by such operators or subjected to pressure tactics is urged to file a police report, call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at police.gov.sg/i-witness.