Police seeking man who fled after leaving unconscious baby at SGH

A car believed to have been driven by the 28-year-old man involved in the suspected child abuse case being towed away.PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
The police are looking for a man who fled Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after handing his girlfriend's unconscious six-month-old baby to a nurse.

The police said they were alerted to a case of suspected child abuse at the hospital last Saturday at about 1.40pm.

They searched the area immediately and intercepted the 28-year-old man's car in Jalan Bukit Merah towards Lower Delta Road, where he subsequently fled on foot.

Suspected drug-related paraphernalia was found in his car.

Two anti-riot vehicles were deployed in the operations.

The baby's 28-year-old mother has been arrested for suspected child abuse and drug-related offences.

The police are looking for the man to assist with investigations.

The Straits Times understands that the baby is now being cared for at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

