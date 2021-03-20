Police refutes fake news on Clementi raid, says it did not involve drugs seizure or firearms

SINGAPORE - The police have clarified that their raid on a Clementi unit on Wednesday (March 17) did not involve a drug seizure, firearms or a person jumping from a flat to evade arrest.

The police said in a statement on Saturday that they are investigating the circulation of various falsehoods online and via messaging applications regarding an incident at Block 309 Clementi Avenue 4.

The falsehoods claimed an array of firearms and 20kg of drugs were seized.

There were also claims that several Malay and Indian people were arrested during the incident, and one of them had tried to evade arrest by jumping from the block.

"These statements are categorically false," said the police.

The police said they and the Singapore Civil Defence Force responded to an incident at about 8.05am involving a 38-year-old Caucasian man who had locked himself inside a residential unit.

He was uncooperative and was assessed to pose a danger to himself, said the police.

Police officers entered the unit at about 12.20pm and the man was arrested under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act and is being investigated for suspected consumption of controlled drugs.

The police said no firearms or narcotics were seized during the incident, only one person was arrested, and the Caucasian man was not a drug trafficker.

It added no one had attempted to evade arrest by jumping from the block.

The police are investigating the circulation of falsehoods as an offence of communicating a false message under the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act.

Under the Act, anyone who sends a message knowing it to be false or fabricated can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years, or both.

The police advised members of the public to refer to official sources for information and to avoid spreading unverified information or false rumours, as these may cause fear and unnecessary public alarm.