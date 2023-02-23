Police probing video of young people fiddling with IUs and top boxes of motorbikes

In footage from a dashboard camera, two people could be seen poking around several motorcycles while another man and a woman look on. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a video where a group of young people are seen fiddling with in-vehicle units (IUs) and top boxes of motorcycles as well as trying to open the door of a car in Canberra estate.

The dashboard camera footage, which runs for more than a minute, was taken on Monday at about 5pm, based on the timestamp in the footage.

At the start of the video, a man can be seen trying to open the door of a car in a multi-storey carpark.

He and another man then poke around the IUs and top boxes of five motorcycles, while a young man and woman look on.

According to SG Road Vigilante’s post on Facebook, where the video was uploaded on Thursday, the incident happened at Block 117 Canberra Crescent.

The police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

They advised vehicle owners to install an anti-theft alarm system and ensure that it is well-maintained.

Owners should also lock their vehicles whenever it is left unattended, as well as remove cash cards and other valuables such as laptops and mobile phones before leaving the vehicle.

