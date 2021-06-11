Police probing case of woman filmed disrupting neighbour's Hindu prayers

The police are investigating an incident in which a woman was filmed interrupting her neighbour's Hindu prayers by banging a gong.

In response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and a 48-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Livanesh Ramu posted a 19-second video clip of the incident on Facebook, which shows a man ringing a bell - a common practice in Hindu prayers - while conducting rites outside his Housing Board flat.

A woman then emerges from the flat next door, picks up a stick and bashes it against a small gong. After the man stoops down and the sound of the bell becomes inaudible, she hits the gong a few more times before returning to her unit.

Mr Livanesh said in his Facebook post: "This has been a part of our family's five-minute, twice-a-week prayer routine."

"Having lived in this home for more than 20 years, we never had any issues. I guess with Covid-19, we have a new norm."

In an update yesterday, Mr Livanesh said he and his family have given statements to the authorities.

He said: "While we await their findings, I do not wish to speculate on behalf of my neighbour with regard to her actions."

He added: "In the meantime, it is indeed heartening to see fellow Singaporeans in solidarity against intolerance."

Mr Livanesh could not be reached for comment.

The incident follows a string of open acts of racism here, which the police are investigating.