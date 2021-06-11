Police probing case of woman filmed disrupting neighbour's Hindu prayers

Screengrabs from a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday by Mr Livanesh Ramu showing a man ringing a bell - a common practice in Hindu prayers - as he conducts rites outside his Housing Board flat. A woman then emerges from the flat next door, picks
Screengrabs from a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday by Mr Livanesh Ramu showing a man ringing a bell - a common practice in Hindu prayers - as he conducts rites outside his Housing Board flat. A woman then emerges from the flat next door, picks up a stick and bashes it against a small gong.PHOTO: LIVANESH RAMU/FACEBOOK
  • Published
    1 hour ago

The police are investigating an incident in which a woman was filmed interrupting her neighbour's Hindu prayers by banging a gong.

In response to queries from The Straits Times yesterday, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and a 48-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Livanesh Ramu posted a 19-second video clip of the incident on Facebook, which shows a man ringing a bell - a common practice in Hindu prayers - while conducting rites outside his Housing Board flat.

A woman then emerges from the flat next door, picks up a stick and bashes it against a small gong. After the man stoops down and the sound of the bell becomes inaudible, she hits the gong a few more times before returning to her unit.

Mr Livanesh said in his Facebook post: "This has been a part of our family's five-minute, twice-a-week prayer routine."

"Having lived in this home for more than 20 years, we never had any issues. I guess with Covid-19, we have a new norm."

In an update yesterday, Mr Livanesh said he and his family have given statements to the authorities.

He said: "While we await their findings, I do not wish to speculate on behalf of my neighbour with regard to her actions."

He added: "In the meantime, it is indeed heartening to see fellow Singaporeans in solidarity against intolerance."

Mr Livanesh could not be reached for comment.

NEVER HAD ISSUES BEFORE

This has been a part of our family's five-minute, twice-a-week prayer routine. Having lived in this home for more than 20 years, we never had any issues.

MR LIVANESH RAMU
 

The incident follows a string of open acts of racism here, which the police are investigating.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 11, 2021, with the headline 'Police probing case of woman filmed disrupting neighbour's Hindu prayers'. Subscribe
Topics: 