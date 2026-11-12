Police probe into Alice Huang found insufficient evidence of offences relating to Megaspeed: MHA

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Police investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are still ongoing, MHA said.

SINGAPORE - Following an investigation launched in February 2025, Singapore authorities found insufficient evidence that former Megaspeed director Alice Huang had made inaccurate declarations regarding server purchases or committed related offences.

She was, however, issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering Singapore after police assessed that she had provided inaccurate information to downplay her role in Megaspeed, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement on Nov 12.

Huang, alleged to be a Chinese spy involved in an affair with Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang, had been investigated by Singapore police and customs as part of a larger probe into several companies, including Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed, and their key officers.

The Hong Kong resident, also known as Huang Le, was investigated for suspected involvement in possible offences in Singapore given her former position as the firm’s chief executive and chairperson, said MHA.

Huang was not based in Singapore, and was not under investigation for espionage, the ministry added.

Following consultations with the Attorney’s General Chambers, the police concluded in February 2026 that there was insufficient evidence to determine that Huang had committed any offences relating to the possible inaccurate declarations for which Megaspeed was being investigated, MHA said.

The police returned Huang’s passport on Feb 26, 2026, and she left Singapore on the same day, said MHA.

Other cases in the past have been dealt with in a similar way, MHA noted.

It added that police investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are still ongoing, and none of the six individuals have been in Singapore since investigations began.

MHA stressed that Singapore is committed to upholding its reputation as a trusted and reliable business hub.

“We will not allow companies or individuals to misuse Singapore’s business environment to engage in fraud or dishonest practices,” the ministry said, adding that the Republic will conduct its own investigations independently, in accordance with its laws and based on the evidence available.

“We will cooperate with foreign authorities where appropriate, and take firm enforcement action wherever the evidence warrants it.”

Megaspeed came under renewed scrutiny in late October, after news broke that United States authorities are keeping close tabs on the firm’s former executive Alice Huang, under suspicion that she was helping China circumvent American export controls on advanced AI chips. She was the director and managing director of Megaspeed from March to November 2023.

Huang reportedly had an affair with Nvidia’s chief executive Jensen Huang. On Nov 8, the chip giant said it is probing whether its leader has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Customs began its independent investigation in February 2025 into several companies and their key officers, including Megaspeed. The probe was not based on any request from any country or sovereign entity, MHA noted.

On June 24, 2025, the US Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a post-shipment verification check at Megaspeed in the presence of Alice Huang, said MHA.

“The check was the first time Singapore came to know about the US’s interest in Megaspeed and Huang,” said the ministry, adding that the police interviewed her as part of its ongoing investigations into Megaspeed on the same day.

Her passport was impounded to ensure she would attend ongoing investigations, as she is not based in Singapore.

S’pore sought information from US, other jurisdictions to aid with probe

The companies under investigation had purchased physical servers and exported them through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market, said MHA.

The police was investigating whether the servers had subsequently been routed from Malaysia to another destination, contrary to declarations made in Singapore.

To establish the facts, the police could not rely solely on declarations made by the companies in Singapore, said MHA, noting it also had to verify these against information and records in other jurisdictions, including those from which the servers originated and their eventual destinations.

“Singapore therefore sought information from the US and other destination jurisdictions, to assist with our independent investigations,” MHA said.

In particular, the police sought information relating to US-based server supplier Supermicro, which provided “limited cooperation”.

The police and AGC had raised this issue with US authorities during a meeting on July 7, and requested their help in getting Supermicro to cooperate, MHA said.

“Since September 2025, SPF has repeated this request on several occasions to the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations”, said MHA.

“Despite these repeated requests, Singapore has to date received limited information or assistance in respect of the company.”

MHA also noted that while Singapore does not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other countries, the authorities expect all companies operating here to account for such regulations in their international business activities.

It added: “Singapore does not condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate other countries’ export controls through fraud or dishonest practices. Where there is evidence of breaches of Singapore law, we take firm action.”

Four individuals and companies have been charged between February 2025 and July 2026 for offences including fraud by false representation in relation to the purchase of servers.