Police looking into reports of loud sounds across Singapore, including in Orchard and Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE - Several loud sounds were reported in various locations across the island, including Orchard and Bukit Timah, at about 11.30am on Saturday (April 27).

In a statement on their Facebook page at about 1.30pm, the police said that they are in the midst of determining the cause of the sounds.

They added that more details will be given when available.

In an update at 2.15pm, the police said that they did not find anything incriminating or abnormal after they carried out checks on the ground.

The police added there were no injuries reported.

Reader Jessica Choo-Tan told The Straits Times that she heard two "explosion-like" sounds and felt some vibration just before 11.30am in Owen Road in the Novena area.

The 40-year-old housewife added that her friend who lives next to Novena MRT station had also heard the sounds and felt the vibration.

"But other than the sounds, I didn't spot anything unusual," she said.

Later at about 12pm, she heard another loud sound.

A 48-year-old lawyer, who gave her name as Nicole, told ST that she "felt the house shake" around noon. She lives in the Newton area.

"My sliding windows were rattling in their frame and at first, I thought there was some construction work going on," she said, adding that she did not hear any loud sounds.

She said her neighbours also shared that they had experienced the vibrations, but did not hear anything.

There was also a second shake about half an hour later, though "it was less violent than the first", she added. "It's quite worrying."

In response to the police's Facebook post, several users said in the comments that they noticed the sounds in other areas as well, including Hougang, Lim Chu Kang, Aljunied, Queenstown, Bugis and Woodlands.

User Trina Liu said: "I thought was thunder and felt the ground shake a little."

Some Facebook users added that they thought it was the sound of thunder.

The police has requested those with more information about this incident to call their hotline on 1800-255-0000.

They can also submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness or through the SGSecure app.

All information will be kept confidential, police added.