Police looking into footage of religious procession in a building

The police are looking into an incident involving a large group of people that appear to be taking part in a religious procession in an industrial building.

In response to queries, the police said in a statement yesterday that they are also aware of video clips and photos of the incident circulating online on social media.

They added that they are working with the relevant authorities to look into the "alleged conduct of a religious procession within an industrial building located in Toh Guan Road East", which is near Jurong.

In the video clips and photos, people can be seen dancing, singing and playing drums. At least one person is carrying a kavadi.

People of different races can also be seen not wearing masks in the videos while chanting and singing as they walk up a spiral driveway.

In another video clip, a man can be seen pulling a decorated float with ropes attached to his body.

There is also footage of a man carrying a kavadi and dancing in front of what appears to be a makeshift shrine.

On Tuesday, about 14,000 devotees thronged the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road to participate in Thaipusam festivities that adhered strictly to safe distancing rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

For instance, for the second year in a row, kavadis - wooden or metal structures adorned with milk offerings and religious decorations - were not allowed.

Ceremonial piercings and the traditional fanfare and music accompanying the foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Tank Road were also scrapped.

Only the fully vaccinated were allowed to take part this year. Thaipusam is celebrated by the Hindu Tamil community on the full moon in the Tamil month of Thai.