Police launch new community scheme to boost mission to fight crime

She has been a volunteer with Citizens on Patrol (COP) since 2016, and the group has worked closely with the Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre to keep the area safe.

Keen to continue and help out in her neighbourhood, the office worker, who only wanted to be known as Ms Chong, has volunteered to join the new Community Watch Scheme (CWS), launched by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Saturday (Dec 11).

The CWS will subsume three existing programmes - the NWZ, Vehicles on Watch (VOW) and Riders on Watch (ROW), and continue the effort to create a vigilant and informed local community.

Said Ms Chong: "This new scheme potentially promotes a collaborative effort that is akin to many kampongs helping to move a mountain. Nothing can beat the true community spirit, where we help to watch each others' backs."

The CWS features five categories - Home, Work/Learning, Transport, Lifestyle and Cyber. Under the five categories are six interest groups, namely Neighbours on Watch (previously NWZ), VOW, ROW, Workers on Watch, Cyclists on Watch and E-shoppers on Watch.

The respective groups keep a look out for possible incidents around the neighbourhood and workplace issues, among other things, and share crime information with the police.

Members of the public can sign up to join more than one group. They will receive regular updates from the police, like crime-related advisories and opportunities to participate in related activies, training and workshops.

Speaking at the launch on Saturday (Dec 11), guest-of-honour Mr Desmond Tan, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, said: "Community policing is always one of the key thrusts of the SPF's policing strategy, where the community is actively involved in fighting and combating crime."

He said Singapore's safety and security should not be taken for granted, and added: "The CWS recognises the importance of the community in detecting and preventing crime and furthers the vision of having the community as an enabled Police partner."The Neighbourhood Watch Scheme was first introduced in 1981, and was reorganised into NWZs in 1997. Over the years, the NWZ scheme has grown from 26 zones to more than 800 zones, with almost 4,000 volunteers.

The CWS aims to leverage on the success of the NWZ scheme.

Director of Community Partnership Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shng Yunn Chinn, said: "The Community Watch Scheme is a call to action... every action from our CWS members contributes to the success of our collective mission to prevent, deter and detect crime, and keep our country as one of the safest in the world."

For more information or to sign up, go to the website.