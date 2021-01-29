Police investigating unregistered Muslim religious school, proprietor

The police are investigating an unregistered Muslim religious school and its 64-year-old male sole proprietor for engaging a former religious teacher to provide religious instruction even though the teacher was not recognised under the local asatizah (religious teachers) scheme.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) yesterday disclosed that it made the report on March 26, 2019.

This was before it served a closure order on Mr Osman Sarkam, the current proprietor of the religious school - the FR Quran Centre located at 37 Onan Road - on April 24 that year.

Mr Osman, who is accused of operating the unregistered Muslim school, had allegedly deployed one Fahrorazi Sohoi, 49, to teach there when he was not registered under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme.

Muis said Fahrorazi is the founder of FR Quran Centre.

In a statement, the police said they are investigating the offences under the Administration of Muslim Law (Muslim Religious School) Rules 2016. They added that they will be seeking advice from Muis on the religious aspects of the case.

Fahrorazi was in court on Wednesday for his role in organising a three-hour public event without a permit.

The event, on Nov 11, 2018, was held at the Pu Tian Building in Geylang to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad, and was attended by about 400 people. Fahrorazi had gone ahead with the event despite having had his application for a police permit rejected.

In sentencing Fahrorazi on Wednesday to a fine of $2,000, District Judge Salina Ishak said the former religious leader had deliberately gone against police advice.

For his role related to the same event, Mr Osman received a stern warning.

In August 2018, Fahrorazi was also charged in court over an alleged scam involving payments for haj travel packages which did not exist.

He was granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal in 2019.

Muis in its statement said that under the Administration of Muslim Law Act, a person must not conduct a Muslim religious school unless it is registered by Muis.

It is an offence to not comply with this requirement.

Muis said that the Muslim community should seek religious instruction and guidance only from teachers registered under the Asatizah Recognition Scheme.

It said that the lists of registered schools and teachers are available at the GoBusiness Licensing portal online.