Police investigating scuffle between taxi driver and drunk passenger in Balestier Road

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a scuffle between a taxi driver and his passenger in Balestier Road just past midnight on Wednesday (Nov 28).

A video posted on Facebook on Thursday shows the two men throwing punches and shouting at each other by the side of the road next to a blue Comfort taxi.

The police said they were alerted to the case of affray at 12.30am, and are investigating.

The Straits Times understands that the dispute between the taxi driver and passenger was over the payment of the cab fare.

After the taxi driver reached the drop-off point at Balestier Road, the passenger tried to leave without paying, sparking an argument.

The passenger, who was believed to be drunk, fled the scene before police arrived.

ST understands that the taxi driver suffered minor cuts on his finger.