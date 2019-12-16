Police investigating NTU student for false info on alleged assault

A 19-year-old student of the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) is being investigated for providing the police with false information after they were alerted to a case of an alleged assault.

In a statement yesterday, the police said that investigations subsequently revealed that the student had provided false information to the police, and the alleged assault did not occur.

"The police are investigating her for providing false information," the statement said.

"The police would like to urge members of the public to refrain from commenting or speculating on the case so as to avoid causing unnecessary alarm."

An NTU spokesman said the university is assisting with police in-vestigations. Responding to queries from The Straits Times, he said yesterday: "Police were at the NTU campus last night following allegations of an assault on a female NTU student on campus.

"We would like to assure the NTU community that there is no cause for concern about their safety on campus. The university is reaching out to affected students to provide them with the necessary care and support from the university's pastoral care team."

Earlier, the students' union had urged those on campus to stay indoors after what it understood to be a reported case of assault.

In an Instagram story posted by the NTU Students' Union page at about 2am yesterday, the union said: "NTUSU understands that there has been a recent reported case of assault that happened on campus. Those that were involved are currently aiding the police in their ongoing investigation.

"For your own safety and to better aid the ongoing investigations, we urge everyone who is currently in NTU to stay indoors."

Related Story 4 in 10 think false sexual harassment reports are a bigger problem than unreported acts: Study

Related Story Man jailed for making false police report, accusing partner of drugging and raping him

Students were also urged to look out for one another and to call campus security or the police if they saw anything suspicious.

At 11am, the NTU Students' Union posted another story update on its Instagram page, informing students that last Saturday evening, it "received news about a possible case of assault within the campus".

"The union took immediate action and contacted the student affairs office and office of student life who confirmed the report.

"We subsequently released st-atements on our union channels and through our constituent bodies," it said.

"We are relieved to share that any incident of assault did not take place, and all students are safe."

The union urged students to take measures to confirm the reliability of sources because "speculation and spreading of fake news can hold serious repercussions".

This latest incident comes at a time when universities here are having to boost efforts to heighten security and take action against cases of assault and sexual misconduct on campus.

The National University of Singapore ramped up campus security this year following criticism over the way it handled undergraduate Monica Baey's Peeping Tom case.

The 23-year-old had taken to social media in April to express her frustration after she was filmed showering in Eusoff Hall by fellow student Nicholas Lim, also 23.

In October, the Singapore Management University added in its student disciplinary code and procedure that those caught committing acts of sexual misconduct could face sanctions such as indefinite suspension, with specified conditions for returning, or expulsion from the university.