Police investigating incident where racist remarks were made to interracial couple

The police are investigating an incident in which a Chinese man was caught on camera making racist remarks to an interracial couple. A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Commenting on the video in a Facebook post yesterday, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said that while he does not have the full facts of the story, it seems like more people are finding it acceptable to make "in-your-face" racist statements openly.

Describing the incident as quite unacceptable and very worrying, Mr Shanmugam said he used to believe that Singapore was moving in the right direction in terms of racial tolerance and harmony, but in the light of recent events, he is "not so sure" any more.

Police said reports have been lodged about the incident, and a 60-year-old man is currently assisting with police investigations.

A nine-minute video of the confrontation was shared by Facebook user Dave Parkash, 26. It was filmed by his girlfriend.

In it, a Chinese man accused Mr Parkash of "preying on a Chinese girl", adding that the "Chinese don't like it". Pointing at the Chinese woman, he also said she was disgracing him by being in the relationship.

The exchange appeared to have taken place on a pedestrian pathway in Orchard Road.

The man, who was wearing a red polo T-shirt emblazoned with "Singapore" and "51", also called Mr Parkash racist for being with his girlfriend, saying: "If you are proud of your own race, you marry an Indian girl."

In the video, Mr Parkash clarified that he is half-Indian and half-Filipino, while his girlfriend is half-Singaporean Chinese and half-Thai.

At multiple points during the exchange, the man in the red T-shirt attempted to have the last word and walk away, but returned when Mr Parkash attempted to reason with him.

When Mr Parkash called his remarks racist, the man admitted he was, but retorted: "You are the example of racism. You don't see a Chinese guy preying on an Indian girl."

The incident comes weeks after an alleged racist attack against an Indian woman. Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, 55, had been brisk walking towards Choa Chu Kang Stadium when a Chinese man shouted racial slurs at her for lowering her mask below her nose and kicked her in the chest. Condemning that incident in Parliament on May 11, Mr K. Shanmugam said the pandemic had stoked such sentiments lately, and stressed that Singapore must not allow xenophobia and racism to become prevalent.

In his post yesterday morning, Mr Parkash said: "We both are mixed race, but we are proud to be Singaporeans."

He added that he felt "embarrassed, humiliated and hurt" by the way he was treated by a fellow Singaporean.

He said the man told the couple they should date only "people of our own race".

"He called himself a racist and even blamed us for being racist just because (we) are from different races," he said.

"Love is love. Love has no race, love has no religion. You and I should be able to love whoever we wanna love. Let's not become like this man in the video."

He added: "To this man who may end up watching this, I hope you learn to stop being a racist and let us all live in harmony."

The Straits Times has contacted Mr Parkash for comments.

The incident comes weeks after an alleged racist attack against an Indian woman. Madam Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, 55, had been brisk walking towards Choa Chu Kang Stadium when a Chinese man shouted racial slurs at her for lowering her mask below her nose and kicked her in the chest.

Condemning that incident in Parliament on May 11, Mr Shanmugam said the pandemic had stoked such sentiments lately, and stressed that Singapore must not allow xenophobia and racism to become prevalent.

In a separate Facebook post yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Health Janil Puthucheary also condemned the "blatant racism and bigotry" of the man who confronted Mr Parkash.

Such behaviour is "caused by ignorance, intolerance and anger", and is unacceptable, said Dr Janil, who is chairman of OnePeople.sg, the national organisation that promotes interracial and inter-religious understanding.

Aljunied GRC MP Leon Perera also commented on the incident, and said he was glad Mr Parkash drew public attention to the racist abuse he and his partner had endured, as incidents like this can shape society's attitudes towards race and other sensitive topics.

"While it is disheartening to know that there are citizens who have not embraced the part of our Pledge that reads 'regardless of race, language and religion', the outpouring of support for Mr Parkash and his partner suggests that the stranger in the video speaks for a minority," said Mr Perera.

"If all those who stand for the values of equality, fairness and kindness stand up for what we believe in, that minority can only get smaller."

Correction note: This story has been updated to reflect Mr Dave Parkash's correct age.