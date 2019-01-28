Police investigating hit-and-run Bukit Timah accident that sent car crashing into drain

SINGAPORE - A 29-year-old man was hurt in a hit-and-run accident last Saturday (Jan 26) that sent the car he was in crashing into a drain.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving two cars in Bukit Timah Road, in the direction of Upper Bukit Timah Road, at around 3.30am.

The man, who was a car passenger, was injured and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the driver of the car had minor injuries. He declined to be taken to hospital.

A Facebook post appealing for witnesses to the accident went up last Saturday night, saying that the man suffered limb injuries.

The driver who fled the scene was said to be driving a dark-coloured Mazda 3, according to the post.

Two dashboard camera videos accompanying the post shows the Mazda 3 colliding into the rear of the other car, which had just made a left turn from a slip road.

The high-impact collision sent the latter car crashing into a railing on a pedestrian path. The vehicle eventually landed in a drain.

The police are investigating the accident.