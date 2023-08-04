Police investigating 426 suspects, including 83-year-old, in scam cases where over $14m was lost

SINGAPORE – Police are investigating 426 people for their suspected involvement in scams where victims lost more than $14 million.

A total of 273 men and 153 women, aged between 15 and 83, are assisting in investigations following a two-week operation between July 21 and Aug 3, the police said in a release on Friday.

The suspected scammers or money mules are believed to be involved in more than 1,600 scams including investment scams, phishing scams, internet love scams, government officials impersonation scams and job scams.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

The offence of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service in Singapore without a licence, meanwhile, carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

The police urged members of the public to always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688.

Those who have information relating to such crimes can call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or visit www.police.gov.sg/iwitness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.