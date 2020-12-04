Police investigating 22 people for illegal betting, breaching safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating 22 people for their suspected involvement in illegal betting activities and for breaching safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The 21 men and one woman, aged between 52 and 88, were rounded up in the Serangoon area on Wednesday (Dec 2) during an enforcement operation conducted by Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

Under the Betting Act, any person who bets with a bookmaker is liable on conviction to a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Any person who acts as a bookmaker is liable on conviction to a fine of between $20,000 and $200,000, and a jail term of up to five years.

The police said they will continue to clamp down on criminal activities, including illegal gambling.

"Those found engaging in illicit activities will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law," they added.