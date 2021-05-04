Police investigating 19 people for flouting Covid-19 measures at a pub

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating 19 people aged between 23 and 45 for breaching Covid-19 measures while drinking and socialising at a pub.

In a statement on Tuesday (May 4), the police said they were alerted last Friday to the case in which 15 men and four women had allegedly gathered at a pub in 1 Fusionopolis Way at one-north.

Public entertainment and liquor were believed to be available at the venue without a valid licence.

A 40-year-old woman, who is believed to be the operator of the pub, is being investigated for offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act 2015, said the police.

Bars and pubs are still not allowed to open under phase three of Singapore's reopening, other than those under the pilot programme.

In December 2020, under a small pilot programme, three bars and pubs were allowed to open with strict safe management measures. This was extended by two months in February.

Offenders may be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $10,000 for flouting Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

Anyone providing public entertainment or supplying liquor without a valid licence can be fined up to $20,000 on each count.