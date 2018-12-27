Police hit high note in Christmas music video

With the holiday season in full swing, Singapore's men and women in blue have joined in the festive cheer with a new music video on their Facebook page.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) brought holiday cheer to social media users with a rendition of festive favourites We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Auld Lang Syne this year.

The two-minute video was posted at 10am on Christmas Eve, and has since chalked up more than 200,000 views and more than 3,300 shares.

The Facebook caption said: "The Singapore Police Force wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a wonderful New Year! And, as always, remain vigilant and safe. We thank you for your support in 2018. We look forward to our continued partnership to keep our home safe and secure."

Last month, the police's festive video for Deepavali saw officers performing to a remixed Tamil song. Earlier this year, videos for Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri were also well received.



The Christmas video was produced fully in-house by the police's public affairs department, with the music arranged and recorded by the SPF Band, said a police spokesman.

A total of 60 officershelped to put the video together.

Facebook user Ray Tan said the music arrangement was good and wished the police a Merry Christmas.

The police band told The Straits Times: "Festive greeting videos are just one way the SPF Band engages the community. We are thankful for the positive responses arising from these videos and hope that we have managed to bring a little festive cheer to everyone."

Ng Huiwen