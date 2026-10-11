Police car crashes into road divider; cop helping with investigations

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A police car mounted the kerb along Geylang Bahru Road and crashed into the green barrier that divides the road on Oct 10.

SINGAPORE – A police officer is assisting with investigations after a police car he was driving got into an accident in Geylang Bahru on Oct 10.

In a media reply on Oct 11, the police said that the vehicle was involved in an accident along Geylang Bahru Road towards Bendemeer Road at around 7.45am that day.

No injuries were reported, they added.

“A 31-year-old male officer, who was the driver of the police vehicle, is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing,” the police said.

Photos posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante show that the car had mounted the kerb and crashed into the green barrier that divides the road, damaging it in the process.

Several police officers can be seen at the scene of the accident.