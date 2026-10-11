Straitstimes.com header logo

Police car crashes into road divider; cop helping with investigations

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A police car mounted the kerb along Geylang Bahru Road and crashed into the green barrier that divides the road on Oct 10.

A police car mounted the kerb along Geylang Bahru Road and crashed into the green barrier that divides the road on Oct 10.

PHOTO: SGRV FRONT MAN/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Andy Ng

SINGAPORE – A police officer is assisting with investigations after a police car he was driving got into an accident in Geylang Bahru on Oct 10.

In a media reply on Oct 11, the police said that the vehicle was involved in an accident along Geylang Bahru Road towards Bendemeer Road at around 7.45am that day.

No injuries were reported, they added.

“A 31-year-old male officer, who was the driver of the police vehicle, is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing,” the police said.

Photos posted on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante show that the car had mounted the kerb and crashed into the green barrier that divides the road, damaging it in the process.

Several police officers can be seen at the scene of the accident.

More on this topic
Cyclist, 51, dies after accident in Boon Lay, 72-year-old car driver arrested
Lorry driver arrested for driving without due care and attention after accident at Dunearn Road
See more on

Singapore

Police

Accidents - traffic

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.