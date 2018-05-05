Police arrest trio who allegedly stole motorcycle, hit elderly man who tried to stop them

SINGAPORE - Three males aged 14, 17 and 22 were allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Lavender on April 24 when a elderly man who was passing by saw them and shouted at them to stop.

Instead of listening, one of them began hitting the elderly man instead.

A rag-and-bone man chanced upon the scene and called the police. He also shouted at the trio, who fled.

The police said in a statement on Friday (May 4) that they received a report that three male youths were meddling with a motorcycle and hitting an elderly man on April 24.

The motorcycle had been parked behind Block 8 French Road.

Officers from the Central Police Division identified the trio and arrested them on May 3 and May 4.

The suspects will be charged in court with an offence of theft of motor vehicle with common intention.

If found guilty, they can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.