Police arrest 7 men during islandwide operations following easing of safe management measures

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested seven men, aged between 21 and 52, for various offences, including five for being suspected members of unlawful societies, following the relaxation of safe management measures.

In islandwide operations conducted between March 29 and April 2, the police raided 84 public entertainment and nightlife establishments, as well as food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and 234 people were checked, it said in a statement on Tuesday (April 5).

As of March 29, the sale and consumption of alcohol have been allowed to continue past 10.30pm, while groups of up to 10 fully vaccinated people can dine at F&B outlets, among other rule changes.

As part of the checks, the police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a rioting case from August last year.

A 52-year-old man was also arrested for possession and consumption of controlled drugs.

Those found guilty of rioting can be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

Anyone convicted of possession of controlled drugs can be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined up to $20,000.

Those convicted of consumption of controlled drugs can be jailed up to three years and/or fined up to $10,000.

Five men, aged between 21 and 40, were also arrested for being suspected members of unlawful societies, said the police.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be jailed for up to three years and/or fined up to $5,000.

Investigations are ongoing against the seven individuals arrested.

The operations were led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department and supported by the seven police land divisions.

The police said they will continue their enforcement efforts to suppress criminal and secret society activities as safe management measures are being relaxed.

"Firm action will be taken against anyone who is found to be associated with secret societies and choose to flout the law," said the police in the statement.

"Members of the public are also advised to steer clear of any unlawful activities, and to report those engaging in such unlawful activities to the police immediately."