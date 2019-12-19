Police arrest PMD rider who allegedly assaulted pedestrian at walkway in Yio Chu Kang

SINGAPORE - A 24-year-old male personal mobility device (PMD) rider was arrested by the police on Tuesday (Dec 17) for allegedly assaulting a pedestrian after an argument at a walkway in Yio Chu Kang Road.

The police said on Thursday that they received a report from the male victim that he was assaulted by a PMD rider on Nov 26 after a dispute over the right of way on the pedestrian walkway.

The victim suffered facial injuries as a result of the assault.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday in Hougang Street 31.

The police are investigating the incident.

Those convicted of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means may be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive a combination of such punishments.