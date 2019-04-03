Police arrest man who made $2,400 in ez-link top-ups with another person's credit card

SINGAPORE - A 52-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday (April 2) for allegedly making ez-link top-ups of more than $2,400 with another person's credit card.

The victim made a report on Feb 22 claiming that there were several unauthorised ez-link top-ups made with her missing credit card, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department were able to identify the man and arrested him in Jurong Gateway Road on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigations showed that the man had allegedly picked up the victim's credit card at Jurong East MRT station, before making the unauthorised ez-link top-ups.

He is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday.

If convicted of dishonest misappropriation of property, the man may face a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

And if found guilty of unauthorised access to computer materials, he may face up to two years' jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

In the statement, the police advised credit and debit cardholders to call their banks immediately if their credit or debit cards are lost or stolen.

To prevent unauthorised use of their cards, they should also opt for an SMS to be sent to their mobile phone for any charges incurred on their cards.

The police also urged cardholders to check their bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or fraudulent charges.