Police arrest 3 men for selling counterfeit goods online, over $170,000 worth of fake items seized in raids

SINGAPORE - The Police have arrested three men aged between30 and 45 for their suspected involvement in selling counterfeit goods online.

One of them is also being investigated for unlawful remote gambling activities, the police said in a statement on Wednesday (Oct 27).

The police conducted raids inJalan Sultan, Woodlands Circle and Bedok Reservoir Road on Monday (Oct 25) andseized computers, mobile phones and more than 600 pieces of counterfeit apparel, bags and accessories. These items are estimated to be worth more than $170,000 in street value.

Investigations are ongoing, the police said.

Under the Trade Marks Act, anyone found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks can be fined up to $100,000, face a jail term which may extend to five years, or both.

Under the Remote Gambling Act, anyone who provides a Singapore-based remote gambling service can be fined between $20,000 and up to $500,000, jail of up to seven years, or both.