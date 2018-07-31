Police appealing for information after fight breaks out in Toa Payoh Hawker Centre

SINGAPORE - The police are appealing for information after a fight that broke out in Toa Payoh on Thursday (July 26).

In a video circulating on social media, at least two elderly men are seen fighting with each other, with one attempting to use a glass bottle in the brawl. He eventually drops the glass bottle, which shatters on the ground.

Two other men are also seen trying to restrain them.

The Straits Times understands that the fight took place at Block 210 Toa Payoh Lorong 8 Hawker Centre in the evening.

In response to media queries, the police said they are aware of the video and are appealing for anyone with more information to lodge a report at any Neighbourhood Police Centre or Neighbourhood Police Post.

Those with information can also lodge a report via the Electronic Police Centre at http://www.police.gov.sg/e-services/report/police-report.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.