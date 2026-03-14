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Police appeal for information on missing woman; 78-year-old was last seen in Jurong on March 13

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Mdm Samsiah Osman was last seen wearing a yellow dress in the vicinity of Block 413 Jurong West Street 42.

Mdm Samsiah Osman was last seen wearing a yellow dress in the vicinity of Block 413 Jurong West Street 42.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Sherlyn Sim

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SINGAPORE – The police on March 14 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mdm Samsiah Osman, 78.

She was last seen wearing a yellow dress in the vicinity of Block 413, Jurong West Street 42, on March 13 at about 7.10am.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 999, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.