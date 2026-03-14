Police appeal for information on missing woman; 78-year-old was last seen in Jurong on March 13
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SINGAPORE – The police on March 14 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mdm Samsiah Osman, 78.
She was last seen wearing a yellow dress in the vicinity of Block 413, Jurong West Street 42, on March 13 at about 7.10am.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 999, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.