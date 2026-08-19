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Police appeal for information on missing girl, last seen near Bowen Secondary School off Hougang

Maha Lekshmi Ravikumar was last seen near 3 Lorong Napiri in the afternoon of May 2.

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Maha Lekshmi Ravikumar was last seen near Block 3 Lorong Napiri, beside Bowen Secondary School off Hougang, at about 3.40pm on May 2 , the police said in a statement on Aug 19.

She was wearing a white top and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential.