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Police appeal for information on missing girl, last seen near Bowen Secondary School off Hougang

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Maha Lekshmi Ravikumar was last seen near 3 Lorong Napiri in the afternoon of May 2.

Maha Lekshmi Ravikumar was last seen near 3 Lorong Napiri in the afternoon of May 2.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Andy Ng

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing, with the police appealing for information on her whereabouts.

Maha Lekshmi Ravikumar was last seen near Block 3 Lorong Napiri, beside Bowen Secondary School off Hougang, at about 3.40pm on May 2, the police said in a statement on Aug 19.

She was wearing a white top and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the missing girl can contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness

All information will be kept confidential. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.