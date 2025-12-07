Straitstimes.com header logo

Police appeal for information on man, 73, last seen in Bukit Panjang on Dec 7

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Luan was last seen in the vicinity of 17 Petir Road on Dec 7 at 2.20pm.

Mr Luan was last seen in the vicinity of 17 Petir Road on Dec 7 at 2.20pm.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Sherlyn Sim

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 7 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Luan Ah Pin, 73.

He was last seen in the vicinity of 17 Petir Road on Dec 7 at 2.20pm.

He was wearing a grey polo tee and long black trousers, said the police.

Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at 

www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

More on this topic
Found: Missing man, 57, last seen in Sembawang
Police appeal for information on 69-year-old man last seen in Bukit Batok on Dec 1
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.