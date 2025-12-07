Police appeal for information on man, 73, last seen in Bukit Panjang on Dec 7
SINGAPORE – The police on Dec 7 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Luan Ah Pin, 73.
He was last seen in the vicinity of 17 Petir Road on Dec 7 at 2.20pm.
He was wearing a grey polo tee and long black trousers, said the police.
Anyone with information may call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000, or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-Witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.