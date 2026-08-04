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Police appeal for info on missing woman, last seen near Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang

Jenny Lim, 48, was last seen near Block 512 Jelapang Road on Aug 4 at about 8am.

SINGAPORE – A 48-year-old woman has been reported missing, and the police on Aug 4 issued an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Jenny Lim was last seen near Block 512 Jelapang Road on Aug 4 at about 8am, wearing a blue jacket and blue pants. She was also carrying a red tote bag.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.