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Police appeal for info on missing woman, last seen near Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang

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Jenny Lim, 48, was last seen near Block 512 Jelapang Road on Aug 4 at about 8am.

Jenny Lim, 48, was last seen near Block 512 Jelapang Road on Aug 4 at about 8am.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Dilenjit Singh

SINGAPORE – A 48-year-old woman has been reported missing, and the police on Aug 4 issued an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

Jenny Lim was last seen near Block 512 Jelapang Road on Aug 4 at about 8am, wearing a blue jacket and blue pants. She was also carrying a red tote bag.

Anyone with information may contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.

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Dilenjit Singh is a sub-editor at The Straits Times’ sports desk.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.