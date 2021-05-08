Pofma direction issued over video of South Asian travellers at Changi

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) yesterday invoked Singapore's fake news law in response to a video circulating on social media showing a large group of South Asian travellers purportedly arriving at Changi Airport despite existing travel restrictions.

A correction direction has been issued to the "Singapore Incidents" pages on Facebook and Instagram, both of which posted the false video, said MOT in a statement. Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung had instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office to issue the direction.

These videos, put up on May 5, contained a watermark stating the date as May 5 and the location as Changi Airport.

MOT noted that a clock in the video indicated the time as 2.53pm - and that there were no flights from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka arriving at Changi Airport between 8am and 3.30pm on May 5.

The ministry added that the video showed passengers walking past a renovation hoarding in Terminal 1, which had been removed on April 5. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had made similar points debunking the video a day earlier.

MOT noted that since 11.59pm on April 23, long-term visit pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India have not been allowed to enter or transit through Singapore. From May 1 at 11.59pm, this measure was extended to visitors with recent travel history to Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"While there are still passenger flights arriving in Singapore from South Asia, these flights carry primarily returning Singapore citizens and permanent residents; cargo; or fly in empty to pick up passengers in Singapore who are returning to South Asia," said MOT, citing how there were five flights arriving from South Asia on May 5 carrying a total of 50 returning Singaporeans or PRs.

MOT added that all such passengers arriving from South Asian countries are currently subject to stringent border control and health measures. They are escorted through Changi Airport separately from other travellers.

Under Singapore's fake news law, parties who have received correction directions have to carry a correction notice stating that their posts contain falsehoods.

Both the Singapore Incidents Instagram and Facebook pages have complied. The video also appears to have been removed from both.

On Facebook, Singapore Incidents posted an apology at about 5pm on Thursday, following CAAS' remarks. It admitted that the date in the video was wrong and that it was at "fault for not validating" the facts. It added that it "deeply regretted" giving false information.

But the Singapore Incidents page also provided links to two individual Facebook accounts, saying it had taken the video from them.

MOT said it was aware of other similar videos spreading on social media. It urged the public not to spread unverified information, and to rely on trusted official websites and social media pages.

For the facts of the case, said the ministry, people should refer to the article "Corrections and Clarifications Regarding Falsehoods About Arrival of Travellers from South Asia" on the government-run Factually website.

Justin Ong