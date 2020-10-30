Podcasts: Automated investment portfolios; election-related violence risk in US?

Members of the Oathkeeper militia and demonstrators confronting each other in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on Sept 24, 2020.
ST & BT Podcasts of the week (0ct 30)

BT Money Hacks Ep 82: Evolving your investment portfolio for risk and liquidity (featuring  Dharmo Soejanto, head of the investment partnerships & solutions unit at UOBAM and chief investment strategist for UOBAM Invest)

The Big Story Ep 50: Breaking down a TraceTogether token with GovTech (featuring ST deputy tech editor Trevor Tan)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 106: Fans set to return to live sport (featuring One Championship chief executive officer Chatri Sityodtong)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 100: Watch movies at Zouk from Oct 30; Singapore's best stuffed doughnuts (featuring ST nightlife and entertainment journalist Anjali Raguraman, ST Travel editor Lee Siew Hua and ST food correspondent Eunice Quek)

Bookmark This! Ep 17: Reviewing the 2020 Booker Prize (featuring ST journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li)

Asian Insider Ep 46: High risk of election-related violence in the US (featuring Vasabjit Banerjee, assistant professor, Mississippi State University, and Colin P. Clarke, senior research fellow, The Soufan Center)

Editor Says Ep 1: Tricky trade-off between Covid-19 discipline and opening up (featuring Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of The Straits Times)

