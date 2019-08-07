PMD fire: 3 people taken to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire involving a personal mobility device (PMD) broke out in a Choa Chu Kang flat yesterday.

The fire broke out in the living room of a third-floor unit at Block 688A in Choa Chu Kang Drive. It was extinguished by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) using a compressed air foam backpack at around 11.35am .

Seven occupants were evacuated before the SCDF's arrival. One adult was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and another adult and a child to National University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the blaze was of electrical origin from the PMD being charged at the time of the fire, SCDF said in a Facebook post.

From January to June this year, 54 fire-related incidents involving PMDs and power-assisted bicycles have been reported, SCDF said last month. This is more than double last year's figure of 24 in the same period.

Yesterday's incident comes as the deadline for PMDs to comply with UL2272 standards was brought forward to July 1 next year. This certification looks at the fire and electrical safety of PMDs.

This was one of the 10 new measures announced by Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Monday.

On July 22, a PMD left to charge in an Ang Mo Kio flat exploded, causing a fire which destroyed the flat and damaged two neighbouring units.

On July 18, a fire caused by two e-scooters razed a flat in Bukit Batok. Home owner Goh Keng Soon, 40, was pulled out of the burning flat in an unconscious state and died on July 20.

Clara Chong