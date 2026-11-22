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PM Wong to visit Australia for leaders’ meeting, arrive on inaugural SIA flight to new Sydney airport

CANBERRA – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make an official visit to Australia from Nov 23 to 25, where he will meet his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

The three-day visit to Canberra and Sydney will see both leaders co-chair the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting , just over a year after they launched an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP 2.0).

PM Wong will arrive at the new Western Sydney International Airport on Nov 23 aboard Singapore Airlines’ inaugural flight to the airport, marking a milestone in air connectivity between the two countries.

He will be the first foreign leader to arrive at the new airport, which began passenger operations on Oct 25 and international flights a day later.

SIA was the first international airline to commit to operating services at the airport in 2024 and will be among the first international carriers to fly there.

In Canberra, Albanese will host PM Wong for a private breakfast before both leaders co-chair the annual leaders’ meeting on Nov 24.

PM Wong will also meet Australian Opposition Leader Angus Taylor in Canberra, before travelling to Sydney, where he will meet New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, call on Governor-General Sam Mostyn, and attend a reception with overseas Singaporeans.

The CSP 2.0 sets out an ambitious agenda to deepen bilateral cooperation over the next decade.

The upgraded partnership comprises 80 initiatives, including 20 new memorandums of understanding and agreements, and 11 new dialogues spanning five areas: contributing to peace and stability, connecting economies, transitioning to net-zero emissions, forging new frontiers, and deepening friendships and capabilities.

Both countries have also been seeking to strengthen their economic resilience against disruptions to global trade and supply chains, including those affecting energy supplies.

Australia is an important source of Singapore’s food imports, including meat, dairy products and vegetables.

Singapore also imports petroleum oils and natural gas from Australia.

In April, PM Wong and Albanese agreed to negotiate a legally binding protocol on economic resilience and essential supplies under the Singapore-Australia Free Trade Agreement, amid disruptions to global energy markets arising from the Middle East crisis.

The protocol, signed in July, seeks to minimise supply-chain disruptions and facilitate the continued flow of essential products, including petroleum and liquefied natural gas, between the two countries.

Singapore was Australia’s sixth-largest trading partner in 2025, while Australia was Singapore’s 12th-largest trading partner, with bilateral merchandise trade reaching $30.3 billion.

Both countries also cooperate on regional initiatives, including efforts to support South-east Asia’s clean energy transition.

PM Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow, MPs Alex Yeo and Hamid Razak, and officials.

This will be PM Wong’s second visit to Australia as Prime Minister, following his visit in October 2025 when both countries marked 60 years of diplomatic relations and launched CSP 2.0.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be Acting Prime Minister in his absence.