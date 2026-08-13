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PM Wong sends condolences to China over death of former premier Zhu Rongji

Former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji died in Beijing on Aug 12, state news agency Xinhua reported, two months shy of his 98th birthday.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sent his condolences to Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the death of former premier Zhu Rongji.

Zhu died in Beijing on Aug 12, state news agency Xinhua reported, two months shy of his 98th birthday.

PM Wong paid tribute to Zhu in a letter to Li dated Aug 13, saying that over his long and illustrious career in public service, Zhu had demonstrated remarkable foresight and resolve in advancing China’s economic reforms and leading its accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001.

Describing Zhu as “an old friend of Singapore”, PM Wong said the former Chinese leader had met Singapore’s former prime ministers Lee Kuan Yew and Goh Chok Tong on many occasions.

He said that in 1999, Zhu became the first Chinese leader to deliver the Singapore Lecture, a high-profile public lecture series organised by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, where prominent world leaders and scholars share insights on global and regional affairs.

“His speech reflected his strategic vision that China’s economic development and growth would benefit Asia and the world. Premier Zhu also proposed a free trade area between ASEAN and China so as to deepen economic ties.

“Today, his vision has been borne out, with China an important economic partner for Singapore and countries across the region,” said PM Wong.

The PM also said Singapore-China relations made significant progress under Zhu’s leadership, noting that he was an early supporter of their first government-to-government project, the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park.

Zhu also encouraged exchanges and mutual learning between officials from Singapore and Shanghai while he was Shanghai mayor, PM Wong added.

“These efforts laid a strong foundation for the close ties and extensive exchanges that our two countries enjoy today,” he said.

“Zhu will long be remembered for his distinguished contributions to China’s development and to Singapore-China relations,” PM Wong added.